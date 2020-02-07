Lt. Gov. rep visits Rotary

Bryn Stepp, a southeast region liaison with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted’s office, visited Greenfield Rotarians on Thursday and spoke about what the office does and some initiatives the office is working on.

One of those initiatives is InnovateOhio. Included in the initiative is the state’s first Broadband Strategy, the absence of which has negatively affected Ohio’s eligibility for some federal grants in previous years, Stepp said. For more information about the initiative, go to innovateohio.gov.

Stepp also talked about funding opportunities for employers through TechCred. This is a grant that allows employers to upskill their current workforce, as well as train new hires. More information is available at techcred.ohio.gov.

For information on all the initiatives and programs through the Lt. governor’s office, go to www.ohio.gov, then click on the “our state government” tab, then the “executive” tab, and finally, click on the “Lt. Governor Jon Husted” tab.

Greenfield Exempted Village School District Superintendent Quincey Gray shared with Rotarians about the Imagination Kingdom renovation and the related upcoming community meeting on Feb. 13 at 6:30 in the McClain Cafetorium.

“The district is excited about the project and is appreciative of the local organizations and volunteers who will be helping on March 5-7,” she said.

Addressing an issue that has unfolded recently, Gray also mentioned that numerous social media posts regarding a decision made about musical auditions are inaccurate. She said that she is willing to answer questions in order to provide clarification.

The school district released a statement regarding the matter on Thursday. It was posted on the McClain High School Facebook page and sent to local media.

The Greenfield Rotary Club meets each Thursday at noon at Catch 22 Sports Pub, 250 Jefferson St. For more information about the club, go to greenfieldrotary.org.

Angela Shepherd is a former employee of The Times-Gazette.

Bryn Stepp, a southeast regional liaison with Lt. Gov. Jon Husted's office, speaks to the Greenfield Rotary Club on Thursday at the club's weekly meeting. Angela Shepherd | For The Times-Gazette

