Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

STATISTICS

During the week of Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, the Greenfield Police Department received 80 calls for service, completed six offense/incident reports, received one call for an accident, completed 12 security checks and made 12 arrests.

Jan. 28

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brooklynn Rickman, 20, Greenfield, was arrested for assault.

Jan. 30

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Joshua Combs, 30, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jan. 31

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Casey Jett, 29, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear out of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office.

William Oyer, 31, Leesburg, was arrested for failure to appear out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Austin Penn, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 1

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brittany Baxter, 38, Greenfield, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

Cody Frederick, 30, Washington C.H., was issued a citation for driving under suspension and fictitious tags.

Feb. 2

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

James Ellison, 38, Cincinnati, was arrested for possession of drug araphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Shawn Ufert, 41, Greenfield, was issued a citation for a dog at large.

Jeremy Bender, 39, Bainbridge, was arrested for a probation violation out of Ross County.