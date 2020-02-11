Highland County Sheriff’s Office reports

Sheriff Donnie Barrera reports for the week of Feb. 3-9, the Highland County Sheriff’s Office received 241 911 calls, answered 118 requests for service, dispatched 141 fire and EMS runs, took 31 offense reports and investigated five traffic crashes.

At 12:06 a.m. on Feb. 5 the sheriff’s office received a call from Highland District Hospital reporting a female in the emergency room being treated for injuries from an assault. A deputy interviewed the victim and took an offense report. The incident remains under investigation.

On Feb. 7 at 4:45 p.m. a citizen at Rocky Fork Lake called the sheriff’s office to report a domestic disturbance. Deputies responded to the residence on Cinderella Drive and spoke to the parties involved. The individual causing the problem left the premises without any further issues. No charges were filed.

A deputy is currently investigating a theft from a residence on Neal Road. The property owner called the sheriff’s office at 1:39 p.m. on Feb. 9 to report some items had been stolen. Surveillance equipment on the property captured video evidence of the suspect. An offense report was taken.

A citizen came to the Highland County Justice Center at 8:10 p.m. on Feb. 9 to report an assault on Taylorsville Road. A deputy interviewed the complainant and victim, and an offense report was taken. The incident remains under investigation.