Girl Scout cookies arriving this week

Girl Scout cookies are on their way and should be available at several locations around Highland County this weekend and the following two weekends.

Marsha Williams, the local Girl Scout product sales coordinator, said the cookies are supposed to arrive Thursday morning, and Girl Scouts will sell them at several businesses beginning Friday.

There are eight varieties of cookies this year, including the new Lemon-Up, replacing the Savannah Smiles, which were lemon-flavored with powdered sugar. Another cookie, Toffee-Tastic, will also be gluten-free.

All cookies are $5 per box.

In Hillsboro, the cookies will be available at Walmart, Kroger, Community Market, Lowe’s, TSC and possibly a few other locations at varying times

Williams said that in Hillsboro, cookies will be sold from 4-9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Walmart. They will be sold the same times at Kroger the second two weekends. At Community Market and Lowe’s they will be on sale from 4-7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. At TSC they will be sold from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22.

In Greenfield, the cookies will be available at Community Market at the City Building square.

Williams said Girl Scouts will be selling cookies in Greenfield from 4-7 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone who wants cookies otherwise can call Williams at 937-393-4775. If no one answers, leave a message, and she said that cookies will be delivered.

Williams said proceeds from the cookie sale are used to fund major activities for the scouts like campouts, trips to museums, COSI and the zoo, or even tubing excursions.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.