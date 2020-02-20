HHS On Broadway is Saturday

Featuring current and former students, Hillsboro High School will present its fourth annual HHS On Broadway this Saturday, Feb. 22.

“It’s kind of like a showcase of student talent, and some alumni come back to perform, this year including an entire family of five children and their parents. They sing different songs from Broadway and some musicals,” said Jeff Horick, who helps organize the show.

The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and faculty. The admission fee includes access to a wide variety of desserts, plus coffee, tea and water.

The event is a fundraiser for the school’s annual musical production.

Horick said it costs $1,200 to $1,400 just for the rights to a play. He estimated that with costumes, props, makeup, etc., it takes around $3,000 to $4,000 to fund the musical production each year.

Other than HHS On Broadway, Horick said the only other way funds are raised for the musical is through the sale of ads placed in the production’s program. Anyone interested in purchasing an ad can contact Jeff or Jenna Horick at 937-205-8780.

All the money raised, Jeff Horick said, goes back into the musical fund. He said there’s usually a little left over so that when the next year’s musical rolls around, there are funds to get started on whatever is needed.

This year’s musical, “The Music Man,” will be presented April 16-18.

Anyone that would like to bring a dessert for Saturday’s production is more than welcome to do so, Horick said.

At HHS On Broadway, Horick said students and alumni will perform as individuals, in groups, and at one point in the show the entire musical cast will perform a selection from “The Music Man” as a teaser to the April show.

He said some of the acts will be accompanied on piano by HHS Choral Director Laura Jacky, while some will use music of their own.

“There will be solos from various musicals, on the stage and on the screen,” Horick said. “By and large it’s mostly students that are involved in the musical, but there are some graduates that do come back.”

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Hillsboro High School students perform a group song at last year’s HHS On Broadway. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_Broadway-pic-1.jpg Hillsboro High School students perform a group song at last year’s HHS On Broadway. Submitted photo A table of desserts is pictured at a past HHS On Broadway performance. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_Broadway-pic-2.jpg A table of desserts is pictured at a past HHS On Broadway performance. Submitted photo

Show serves as fundraiser for annual musical production