Domestic violence gets man jail time

A Greenfield man will spend the next six months in the Highland County Jail after being sentenced Thursday in Highland County Common Pleas Court on a domestic violence conviction.

Justin Brooks, 29, Greenfield, was given 31 days credit for time already served, but in the judgment entry of the sentence for the first-degree misdemeanor signed by Judge Rocky Coss, it was ordered that the sheriff not grant any credit for good behavior.

The conviction and sentencing stemmed from a complaint filed by Brooks’ girlfriend at the time, who the court’s bill of particulars stated walked into the Greenfield Police Department on Sept. 8, 2019, and displayed obvious bruising to the left and right sides of her neck that she claimed was caused by him choking her.

The document stated that she and Brooks had been involved in an altercation and that she was also pregnant with his child.

In the grand jury indictment filed Nov. 5, 2019, it was stated that Brooks knew that Gibson was pregnant at the time of the offense.

Also Thursday, Brandon L. Pettiford, 33, Greenfield, was sentenced to three years community control for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, and to successfully complete the STAR program.

Glen E. Hafer II, 29, Greenfield, was sentenced to three years community control for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, and to successfully complete the STAR program and recommended aftercare; to remain in custody until conveyed to STAR, and then to be released to Clinton County.

Harold J. Allen, 42, Peebles, received three years community control for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony, and to successfully complete a substance use disorder treatment plan at The Recovery Council.

He was also ordered to pay $25 monthly to the victim witness escrow account beginning on April 1, 2020, and to pay $500 restitution.

His request for entry into the drug court was denied.

Ronald Howland Jr., 46, Greenfield, was sentenced to three years community control and to the conditions set forth in the New Way to Recovery Drug Court Docket after convictions of heroin possession and failure to appear, both fourth-degree felonies.

He was ordered to remain in jail until being transported to Ed’s Place drug addiction treatment center, at which point he was ordered to successfully complete the treatment program and aftercare.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Brooks https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_Brooks.jpg Brooks Pettiford https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_Pettiford.jpg Pettiford

Drug court, community control for four others Thursday