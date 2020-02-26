Rainsboro projects highlighted at board meeting

There are a number of things happening at Rainsboro Elementary and three of them were introduced this week during the Greenfield Exempted Village Board of Education’s regular meeting at Rainsboro Elementary.

Principal Maggie Lyons talked about the plastic lid recycling that the students are doing. It’s led by the student council, and the students even wrote letters to the board thanking them for their support of the effort.

Any plastic lid, Lyons said, is being collected. Students weigh what is collected and keep track of the progress. Their goal is 550 pounds of plastic lids, and students are halfway there.

The whole idea behind the effort, Lyons said, is a sentimental one since the plan is to have the lids made into a picnic table in memory of teacher late Dixie Overstake. There will be a dedication once the table is complete.

A company in Indiana will perform the transformation from plastic lids to picnic table, Lyons said. That costs $600.

Anyone wanting to donate plastic lids is welcome to do so. The Rainsboro PTO is also accepting monetary donations to go toward the processing cost.

Lyons also discussed the building’s literacy club and its purpose of building effectiveness among teachers.

The principal noted that it was started after a Google survey of teachers and parents, and they decided to start with the teachers, with the goal to expand that information and also bring the program to parents.

The program helps guide teachers in helping students, she said. As part of it, the school is setting up a literacy room, and once complete, resources will be readily available there.

Another building initiative is a tutoring program that got started this week. Two teachers are spending extra after-school time with seven students to help those students be better prepared for the upcoming testing.

Superintendent Quincey Gray, in her report to the board, said it was “a great weekend for McClain.” The weekend saw the Tiger Youth Basketball Organization Tournament take place, which not only involves many youth from the district, but from a wide area. Additionally, the McClain robotics teams co-hosted with Hillsboro a robotics tournament at Southern State Community College, with one of the McClain teams and a Hillsboro team sharing the co-championship. Members of the McClain Cadet Corps attended a military ball where some of the McClain cadets were recognized as royalty. League wrestling matches took place and saw district students win. District students also participated in a solo and ensemble competition.

Gray expressed excitement about the upcoming playground to be built in the footprint of the orginal wooden Imagination Kingdom structure that has been demolished. The new playground is set to be constructed March 6-8, and will be a community effort. Gray thanked all who have volunteered their time, food for the build teams, and support of any kind.

Consent agenda items approved by the board included the purchase of two school buses, one for special needs, and the other for a trip bus; and the choosing of Mark Heiny as architect of the new gym lobby and locker room renovation. Also accepted by the board as part of the consent agenda was the resignation of Rainsboro aide Michelle Foody, effective Feb. 19, 2020, and the resignation of athletic director Trevor Arnett, effective July 31, 2020.

Employment recommendations approved by the board were: Christine Weller, Pamela Carson and Natalie Miller — certified substitutes; Brenda Higgins — clerical, cafeteria and custodian; Penelope Jo Everhart — clerical and cafeteria; Nicholas McNeal — junior high track volunteer; Nicholas Penwell — baseball assistant; William Barnes — junior high track volunteer; Andrew Bolender — softball assistant volunteer; Trenton Howard — baseball assistant volunteer; Josh McCoy — softball assistant volunteer; Glenn Penwell – baseball assistant volunteer; and Jacob Stone — baseball assistant volunteer.

The board entered into an executive session for the purposes of discussing personnel. There was no action following the end of the closed session.

The next regular meeting of the Greenfield Exempted Village School Board of Education is scheduled for March 23 at 7 p.m. at the central office boardroom. For news and updates, visit greenfield.k12.oh.us.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.

Rainsboro Principal Maggie Lyons talked about the plastic lid recycling efforts her students are conducting at this week’s board of education meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_Maggie-Lyons.jpeg Rainsboro Principal Maggie Lyons talked about the plastic lid recycling efforts her students are conducting at this week’s board of education meeting. Photo by Angela Shepherd

Plastic lids will turn into table in memory of Overstake