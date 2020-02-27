Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

STATISTICS

During the week of Feb. 3-9, the police department received 74 calls for service, completed three offense/incident reports, received three calls for an accident, completed 47 security checks and made 29 arrests.

Feb. 3

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Walker Riffle, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for criminal trespassing and criminal damaging.

Barbara Smith, 59, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Feb. 4

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Keenan Willett, 25, Greenfield, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

Lawana Chaney, 42, South Salem, was issued a citation for improper backing.

Keith Stroud, 59, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension and expired tags.

Dylan Campbell, 26, Greenfield, was arrested for a violation of court orders, resisting arrest and drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 6

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

William Wisecup, 49, Greenfield, was arrested for reporting false alarms.

Jessica Lane, 33, Hillsboro, was arrested for failure to appear.

Feb. 7

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Brian Beatty, 39, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to comply with court orders.

Feb. 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Scott Clay, 50, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Jeremy Blazer, 34, Greenfield, was issued a citation for turn signals.

Steven Stonerock, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for receiving stolen property.

Gary Daughtery, 22, Greenfield, was arrested for obstructing official business, driving without a valid license, and no tags.

Feb. 9

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Steven Stonerock, 21, Greenfield, was arrested for breaking and entering, criminal damaging, criminal trespass and criminal mischief.

Angelica Munyon, 32, Greenfield, was arrested for driving under suspension, fictitious tags and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Branden Pettiford, 33, Greenfield, was arrested for a violation of court orders and contempt of court out the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrick Jones, 26, Greenfield, was arrested for an indictment out of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office.

STATISTICS

During the week of Feb. 10-16, the police department received 78 call for services, completed five offense/incident reports, received no calls for an accident, completed seven security checks and made 33 arrests.

Feb. 10

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Scott Walker, 45, Greenfield, was arrest for domestic menacing and disorderly conduct.

Tammy Reser, 59, Greenfield, was arrested for OVI and improper backing.

Mark Clyburn, Greenfield, was arrested for three counts of failure to file sales tax and on a probation vioaltion.

Crystal Carey was issued a citation for fictitious tags.

Casie Jo Riffle Richardson, 25, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear of the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Billy Penwell, 29, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension, fictitious tags, and a broken head lamp.

Feb. 12

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Tyler Hidy, 25, Sabina, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

Gerrald Mick, 53, Greenfield, was issued a citation for an open burn.

Raven Steele, 21, Chillicothe, was arrested for obstructing official business and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andrew Mitchell, 20, Bainbridge, was arrested for failure to comply with signal or orders of a police officer, obstructing official business, theft and and a probation violation of the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.

Feb. 13

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Branden Pettifiord, 33, Greenfield, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

Joann Shapley, 41, Greenfield, was arrested for two counts of assault of the Ross County Sheriff’s Office.

John Thompson, 31, South Salem, was arrested for two counts of failure to appear.

Edgar Bunch, 34, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Maximilian Dalton, 30, Greenfield, was arrested for drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 14

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Raven Steele, 21, Chillicothe, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Andrew Mitchell, 20, Bainbridge, was arrested for theft and obstruction.

Feb. 15

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Loretta Ausman, 44, Washington C.H., was arrested for an indictment out of the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and a probation violation out of the Chillicothe Police Department.

STATISTICS

During the week of Feb. 17-23, the police department received 82 calls for service, completed five offense/incidents reports, received four calls for an accident, complete 27 security checks and made 15 arrests.

Feb. 19

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

William Harperree, 42, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear.

Chole Sheffield, 18, South Salem, was issued a citation for no driver’s license.

Ciara Peterson, 27, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication and drug paraphernalia.

Feb. 20

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Junior Morrison, 35, Frankfort, was arrested for a probation violation.

Feb. 21

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Lisa Conti, 54, Greenfield, was issued a citation for failure to reinstate.

Jeffery Duncan, 46, Greenfield, was arrested for driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana.

Ronald Houseman II, 38, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of a court order.

Gerrald Mick, 53, Greenfield, was arrested for a probation violation.

Darrick Ward, 40, Greenfield, was arrested for a probation violation.

Bradley Oiler, 41, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to comply.

Feb. 22

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

James Motter, 35, Greenfield, was issued a citation for expired tags.

Feb. 23

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Patrick Cochenour, 20, Clarksburg, was arrested for failure to appear.

Jon Strawser, 55, Greenfield was issued a citation for Operating a Motor Vehicle without proof of Financial Responsibilty.