Time to buy hunting, fishing license

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife reminded everyone who likes to hunt and fish to check the expiration date on their licenses before heading for their favorite hunting spots and fishing holes this year.

Sunday marked the traditional start of Ohio’s hunting and fishing license year, and the state agency said that new license options gave those who enjoy the outdoors more choices than ever before.

They said that if a hunting or fishing license has expired, a new one can be purchased online at WildOhio.gov and at hundreds of participating agencies throughout the state.

In the Rocky Fork/Paint Creek State Parks region, the ODNR licensing map from its website showed that hunting and fishing licenses were available at:

• Hillsboro Walmart, 540 Harry Sauner Rd.

• Holtfield Station, 620 S. High St., Hillsboro.

• Town & Country, 838 S. High St., Hillsboro.

• Bayview Bait & Tackle, 11104 N. Shore Dr. at Rocky Fork Lake State Park.

• Crossroads, 12882 U.S. Route 50 in Rainsboro.

• Cole’s Bait & Tackle, 14489 U.S. Route 50 near Bainbridge.

• Greenfield Save-A-Lot, 110 W. Jefferson St.

• Country Corner Market, 12861 Centerfield Rd., Greenfield.

• Pettits #5, 117 Greenfield-Sabina Rd. in New Martinsburg.

• Old Trading Post, 1999 SR 73 in Belfast.

“The Division of Wildlife maintains successful wildlife and habitat management thanks to the continued support of Ohio’s sportsmen and women,” Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker said. “Thank you to everyone who has purchased or plans to purchase a license or permit to go fishing or hunting this year. Time outdoors is time well spent, and we look forward to providing first-class service to Ohio’s conservationists.”

In an ODNR news release, it was stated that Ohio’s annual resident hunting licenses for the 2020-21 seasons are $19 and became available Sunday, March 1, with hunting licenses valid immediately after purchase through Feb. 28, 2021.

Ohio’s resident fishing licenses are $25 and are valid for one year from the date of purchase, and can be renewed up to 30 days prior to its expiration date.

After an online purchase, including by smartphone, anyone with an online account can obtain a free reprint of a license or permit, but this option is not available at agents.

Customers now have the option of choosing automatic license renewal when purchasing online, with the selected license renewing automatically to ensure the license buyer always has a valid license.

ODNR said that funds from the sale of hunting and fishing licenses, along with excise taxes on hunting and fishing equipment, directly impact wildlife management and habitat conservation efforts in Ohio.

Last year, the Division of Wildlife purchased thousands of acres of high-quality habitat which will be open for public use, with funding also supporting improvements to fishing access, shooting ranges and wildlife areas.

A statewide listing of hunting and fishing license agents, plus campgrounds, lodges and boating registration locations is available at www.WildOhio.gov, and then by clicking on “licenses & permits” and “find a license agent” on the left column of the web page.

Statewide license sales began Sunday, March 1.