Smuggling drugs into jail among grand jury charges

A Highland County grand jury returned indictments against 13 individuals Tuesday on charges ranging from attempting to smuggle drugs into the Highland County Jail to drug possession, breaking and entering, and receiving stolen property.

A Lynchburg and a New Vienna man were each indicted for attempting to smuggle drugs into the Highland County Justice Center.

Matthew Hornschemeier, 39, Lynchburg, was indicted on a third-degree felony count of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility and a fifth-degree felony count of aggravated possession of methamphetamine.

Jesse Carpenter, 28, New Vienna, faced a similar indictment of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, a third-degree felony; in addition to a fifth-degree felony charge of possession of heroin.

Autumn Curlonis, 20, Hillsboro, faces a three-count indictment of fleeing or eluding a police officer, grand theft of a motor vehicle and driving under the influence.

The indictment charges her with one-count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; one-count of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and one-count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, or a drug of abuse or a combination of them, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Also indicted Tuesday was:

Laura Hunt, no age or address listed, on two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, both third-degree felonies.

Jerry M. Campbell, Jr., 28, Hillsboro, aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Jerry G. Howard, 59, Hillsboro, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a third-degree felony.

Steven Stonerock, 20, Greenfield, Ind., on two charges of breaking and entering, both fifth-degree felonies; and one count of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Timothy Mullins, 44, Greenfield, one count each of breaking and entering, theft and possessing criminal tools, all fifth-degree felonies.

Clint Reidmiller, 45, Pleasant Plain, illegal manufacture of drugs, a second-degree felony; illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a third-degree felony; possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

Arthur Weinheimer, 65, Winchester, aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and a forfeiture specification.

Bryan Davis, 25, Lynchburg, failure to register a change of address as a registered sex offender, a third-degree felony.

Alyssa M. Powell, 29, Midland, one-count each of forgery and receiving stolen property, both fifth-degree felonies.

Robert J.D. McBee, 30, Wilmington, receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

A Highland County grand jury will next convene on Tuesday, April 7.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571

Stonerock https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_Steven-Stonerock.jpg Stonerock Curlonis https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_Autumn-Curlonis.jpg Curlonis McBee https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_Robert-McBee.jpg McBee

Indictments returned against 13