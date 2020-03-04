Judge: No bail for accused child rapist

WILMINGTON — No bail was set for an accused child rapist.

Steven Broughton, 29, made his first appearance in Clinton County Municipal Court via video conference on Wednesday on an alleged first-degree felony rape charge. If found guilty, Broughton could face life in prison without parole.

Citing the severity of the crime, Judge Mike Daugherty set no bail for Broughton.

Daugherty earlier asked Broughton if he had anything to say in regards to the bail. Broughton responded, “I’m poor. So, regardless of what of it is I probably won’t be able to make it.”

Broughton is accused of raping an eight-month-old child, whom he was apparently the father of.

According to the affidavit, Blanchester Police Officer Kayla Martin made contact with the mother of the child. The mother advised her that Broughton brought the child to her on March 1 and told her “that he had done something terrible.” When asked what he did, “he typed the word ‘rape’ on his phone and showed (the mother).”

The mother then asked Broughton if he had raped the child and he replied that he did, according to the affidavit. A third unidentified subject was indicated to have heard Broughton’s confession.

The mother then transported the child to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital to be examined. The Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner stated the medical staff found indications of sexual assault on the child, according to the affidavit.

Broughton is a registered sex offender with a prior conviction for illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented materials, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Broughton on March 11 in Clinton County Municipal Court.

