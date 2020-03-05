A community campout

A community fun event is in the works for mid-June and is the brainchild of local resident and avid fisherman Scott Wise, according to Greenfield City Manager Todd Wilkin’s report at this week’s council meeting.

Wise, according to videos he has posted on his Facebook page — Wiseguy Outdoors — said the dates have been set for June 19-21. He has met with the village about the plans, and has the village’s support.

The event would be centered around Felson Park and promoting the scenic area, according to Wilkin.

“We want canoes, kayaks and inner tubes floating down the creek. We want vendors selling food. We will have events for kids of all ages 5 to 85. We are looking for bands, and we want to invite anyone to come and pitch a tent in Felson Park for the weekend,” Wilkin said.

Primitive campsites at the park are planned for the event, though Wise said no fires will be allowed at individual campsites. He proposed a community campfire, someplace those camping could gather around and socialize.

“This event has the potential to grow and become an annual homecoming,” Wilkin said. “I am excited about this opportunity and hope we can garner energy and support to make this event a success.”

In other business, the village has been working on a new website for some time with the help of council member Kyle Barr. On Tuesday, Barr reported that the website is coming along and there are just a few things left to work out before going live, which is estimated to happen in a couple weeks.

Barr said the new website has a notification feature that is very visible on the page, and that residents will have the ability to choose to receive messages when there is an alert of any kind. Additionally, there will be a community calendar feature.

Barr welcomed questions or suggestions regarding the new website. He can be contacted by emailing kbarr@greenfieldohio.net.

Wilkin presented his annual report to council at the meeting.

It reflected positive things that have taken place in Greenfield in 2019, like the cleanup of blighted properties, identifying areas of infrastructure needing remedied, grant funding that will allow for a pavilion at Felson Park, and another grant towards the development of plans for downtown revitalization.

It also lays out many goals for 2020, which include developing Felson Park and the quarry area, improving failing infrastructure throughout the village, and continuing the efforts toward eradicating drugs and crime.

“We have so much to look forward to in Greenfield,” Wilkin wrote in the report. “As we continue to work together as a community, we will see much of the progress we experienced last year extend into the future years of Greenfield’s success story.”

The report also outlines things like the village workforce, financial management, the water and sewer department, and the police department.

The city manager’s report is to be available on the village’s website — greenfieldohio.net — as well as the village of Greenfield, Ohio Facebook page.

Council chair Phil Clyburn asked Wilkin about the progress of a Mill Street project, which has been at a halt through the winter. Wilkin said it will be resuming as weather allows. It is estimated that once the project resumes the work should be completed within a couple months.

The scope of the project includes the improvement of the water and sewer infrastructure, new sidewalks, curbs, gutters and creating an entrance to the industrial park at the end of Mill Street.

Three of McClain’s five robotics teams have qualified for state competition, which is set for Saturday, March 7. Wilkin said 24 teams from Saturday’s event will qualify for a world event.

The city manager noted that Greenfield is a smaller school than some of the schools the local teams are going up against, and yet McClain’s teams are competitive. And, he said, they are out there representing Greenfield.

Wilkin noted in his report that FirstEnergy Solutions, now Energy Harbor, will be mailing its supplemental opt-out letter regarding the village’s electric aggregation program. The mailing introduces the offering to residents and small businesses that may have recently moved into the village, or have concluded a supplier agreement and returned to DP&L. The letter will not be mailed to anyone currently under a supplier agreement. This letter will also be the first opt-out letter that is reflective of the name change from FirstEnergy Solutions to Energy Harbor.

Wilkin also commended Greenfield Police Chief Jeremiah Oyer, not only for the day-to-day efforts of the department, but for the chief always going further. A recent idea from the chief has met with the approval of the village and the county. The endeavor, involving the jail inmates and the way medical care is handled, will save a lot of money, yet preserve inmate medical care as well as the safety of the community.

As has been the practice since the beginning of the year, a prayer was offered prior to the beginning of the meeting, this time by the Rev. Mike Anderson of the First Presbyterian Church.

Greenfield Village Council meets in regular session the first and third Tuesday of each month. The meetings are held in the council chambers on the first floor of the City Building at 7:30 p.m. For more information and updates, go to greenfieldohio.net or visit the Village of Greenfield, Ohio Facebook page.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the village of Greenfield.

Greenfield Village Council members, from left, Phil Clyburn, Brenda Losey, Kyle Barr and Eric Borsini are pictured at this week’s meeting. Council member Mark Branham was excused from the meeting. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_Greenfield-council.jpg Greenfield Village Council members, from left, Phil Clyburn, Brenda Losey, Kyle Barr and Eric Borsini are pictured at this week’s meeting. Council member Mark Branham was excused from the meeting. Photo by Angela Shepherd

Greenfield city manager touts event at Felson Park