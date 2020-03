South High Street (U.S. Route 62) in the city of Hillsboro will close between Muntz Street and Lilley Avenue for five days beginning Monday, March 9.

This closure will be for installation of drainage upgrades. Traffic will be routed around the closure using local detours. This work is expected to be complete by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 13.

For more information, contact Shawn Adkins with the city of Hillsboro at 937-393-5219.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.