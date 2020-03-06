Dessert auction sets a record

It was a record-setting night Thursday at the 16th annual Chili Supper and Dessert Auction held at the Ponderosa Banquet Center in Hillsboro to raise funds for the Ernie Blankenship Radio-Telethon for the benefit of the Highland County Society for Children and Adults.

Rocky Coss, event organizer for the radio-telethon, said a total of $3,925 was raised, including a record $2,685 on the dessert auction conducted by Hillsboro Rotarian Rick Williams.

The check from the event will be presented at the 48th annual radio-telethon scheduled for 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, March 25 at the Hillsboro Orpheum and McClain High School TV studio in Greenfield. It will also be broadcast on 1590 AM and 101.5 FM, and is sponsored by the Rotary Clubs in Hillsboro and Greenfield.

Thursday’s supper and dessert auction was co-chaired by Debbie Rhude and Mechell Frost, and hosted by John and Andrea Holt.

“I think it was a very successful turnout. We just want to thank to everybody for coming out to support the society, and would like to thank all our sponsors. It was really busy and fun,” Frost said.

Coss said more than 100 dinners were served.

In its previous 47 years, the radio-telethon has raised $3.74 million. The money is used to provide help with medical expenses for those who otherwise might not be able to afford it.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Hillsboro Rotarian Rick Williams oversees the auction Thursday at the 16th annual Chili Supper and Dessert Auction held at the Ponderosa Banquet Center. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_Supper-pic-1.jpg Hillsboro Rotarian Rick Williams oversees the auction Thursday at the 16th annual Chili Supper and Dessert Auction held at the Ponderosa Banquet Center. Photo courtesy of Doug Karnes Gayle Coss, director of the Highland County Society for Children and Adults, is pictured with Poster Child Elisha Duncan Thursday at the annual chili supper benefiting the Ernie Blankenship Radio-Telethon scheduled for March 25. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_Supper-pic-2.jpg Gayle Coss, director of the Highland County Society for Children and Adults, is pictured with Poster Child Elisha Duncan Thursday at the annual chili supper benefiting the Ernie Blankenship Radio-Telethon scheduled for March 25. Photo courtesy of Doug Karnes

Annual radio-telethon is March 25