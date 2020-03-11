A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Blacky, a boxer-terrier mix puppy. Blacky loves cuddling, attention and lots of hugs. A 2nd Chance took Blacky and one of his brothers in after their family realized they couldn’t keep the entire litter. A 2nd Chance estimates that Blacky and his brother, who is brown, will grow up to be medium-sized dogs. The brothers were born at the end of October. Those who would like to meet Blacky or any of the other dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions should call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions” Facebook page.

