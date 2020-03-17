Adena postpones elective surgeries, procedures

Adena Health System announced Tuesday that it will postpone elective surgeries and procedures beginning March 19 due to the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“Under the governor’s directive, Adena will postpone all elective surgeries and procedures until further notice,” said Chief Clinical Officer Kirk Tucker, M.D. “We understand the disruption this places on many of our patients and their families. At this time; however, we agree it is necessary to take these actions to limit further exposure among our patients and medical staff. This decision will also limit the use of supplies that are in critical shortage nationwide. Along with state and federal health officials, we will continue to review the situation to determine when we can safely reverse course and reschedule procedures.”

Surgery and procedure postponements do not apply to emergency cases performed at Adena. Urgent cases such as those time sensitive, risk to life or limb, organ dysfunction or risk of metastasis will also proceed under appropriate medical direction. Patients affected by postponements will be contacted by Adena to work through scheduling and help answer any questions about delays in treatment.

Anyone that has questions or concerns regarding COVID-19 is encouraged to call Adena’s dedicated 24/7 Coronavirus Hotline at 740-542-SAFE (7233).

For more about Adena Health System and its services, visit adena.org or follow it on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter @adenamedical.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, communications manager, Adena Health System.