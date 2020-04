Franklin Road will be closed at the intersection with SR 138 beginnging Thursday, April 2 starting at 8 a.m. for Highland County ODOT crews to replace a culvert.

Traffic on SR 138 will be maintained using flaggers as needed. Franklin Road traffic will be detoured via Griffith Road, Mad River Road, and SR 138. All closures and restrictions related to this work are expected to be lifted by 4 p.m.

Submitted Matthew McGuire, Ohio Department of Transporation.