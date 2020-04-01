SSCC to campuses to remain closed through spring term

Southern State Community College released a statement Wednesday saying that all classes will remain remote and all the college’s campuses will remain closed through the current spring term.

“Although Governor DeWine has not yet made an announcement regarding the continuation of the ‘Stay at Home’ order, after his decision to keep our state’s K-12 schools closed through at least May 1, we should anticipate an extension of that order well beyond April 6,” SSCC Director of Marketing Elizabeth Burkard said in a news release. “As a result, we have decided that all classes will remain remote for the remainder of the spring term and all campuses will remain closed.”

The news release said to check the college’s website daily at www.sscc.edu for the most up-to-date information.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/04/web1_Southern-State-lastest-logo.jpg