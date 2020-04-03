Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week I made the best tuna noodle casserole. Yum yum. I ate it for three days. The more I warmed it up the better it got. It also was approved by my son. He said it was great. If you are looking for a one dish, no mess kind of day, this is the recipe for you. Enjoy.

Please send me your recipes. I would love to hear from you, and while you’re at it tell me a story about your recipe — like where you got it and who taught you to cook. I would love to hear the memories and put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Email recipes, including a picture, to shughes@timesgazette.com or call me at 937-393-3456.

Ingredients:

12 ounces of wide egg noodles (not extra wide)

1/2 cup yellow onion, diced

2 tablespoons butter

12-ounce can solid while albacore tuna in water, drained well

Two cans (10.5 ounces) condensed cream of mushroom soup

1/3 cup mayonnaise (like Hellman’s — not Miracle Whip)

1/3 cup sour cream

1/3 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup peas

1 cup crushed potato chips

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spray a 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Prepare egg noodles, making sure to slightly under cook them by two minutes so they are slightly firm. Drain well.

In a skillet over medium to medium-high heat melt butter and add onions. Cook until onions are tender and translucent.

In a large bowl add cream of mushroom soup, mayonnaise, sour cream, milk, salt, pepper and the cooked onions and butter from the skillet. Mix well. Next, add tuna, peas, cheddar cheese and mix well. Last, add prepared egg noodles, gently folding into soup/tuna mixture until well blended. Pour mixture into casserole dish. Top evenly with potato chips.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.