SR 134 closed two days

SR 134 will be closed for two days starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, April 7 for Highland County ODOT crews to replace a culvert. SR 134 will be closed between SR 286 and Leonard Road. Traffic will be detoured around the closure via SR 131 and SR 138.

SR 134 is expected to reopen Wednesday afternoon by 4 p.m.

For more information contact Matthew McGuire at 740-774-8834.

For more detailed traffic information, and to get personalized traffic alerts for your commute, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.