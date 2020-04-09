Let There Be Light Saturday night

In an effort to honor local doctors, nurses, first responders and all who are helping in the fight against COVID-19, Hillsboro area residents are organizing a Let There Be Light event starting at 9 p.m. Saturday, April 11. Local residents are asked to light a candle, or any other lighted object, and stand outside their home and wave to passing vehicles as a way to show support for those on the front lines. Event organizers asked that the lights be left on for 20 to 30 minutes so people will have a chance to drive around and see all the support.

