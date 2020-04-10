Virtual Easter egg hunt

Join the Highland County Senior Citizens Center on Facebook Live to party, hide eggs with the Easter Bunny and help a surprise character find them by visiting the center’s page at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 11. You can also watch the video after the event.

The senior center wants to see Easter eggs you decorated and Easter pictures you colored in the comments to show to the Easter Bunny.

Here’s what you will be able to do:

1. The Chicken Dance with the Easter Bunny.

2. Watch the Easter Bunny hide eggs around the senior center for a surprise character to find them.

3. Help the surprise character find the Easter eggs the Easter Bunny hid. Comment on the video to help the character find them.

4. The center wants to see eggs you colored or decorated, or pictures you drew for the Easter Bunny to see. The center will let you know when to post them.

Submitted by Mechell Frost, executive director, Highland County Senior Citizens Center.