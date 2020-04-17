Posted on by

No injuries in two-vehicle crash Friday


Failure to stop at a traffic light resulted in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon around 3 p.m. in the intersection of W. Main and West St. in front of the Republican party headquarters in Hillsboro. According to the Hillsboro Police Department, Ashley Kiley of Seaman was driving a 2017 Dodge SUV and was struck in the front passenger side of the vehicle by a 2018 Ford pick-up truck driven by Caleb Bohrer of Hillsboro. Officers reported that Bohrer was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage, but no injuries were reported by the drivers.

Failure to stop at a traffic light resulted in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon around 3 p.m. in the intersection of W. Main and West St. in front of the Republican party headquarters in Hillsboro. According to the Hillsboro Police Department, Ashley Kiley of Seaman was driving a 2017 Dodge SUV and was struck in the front passenger side of the vehicle by a 2018 Ford pick-up truck driven by Caleb Bohrer of Hillsboro. Officers reported that Bohrer was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage, but no injuries were reported by the drivers.


Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Failure to stop at a traffic light resulted in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon around 3 p.m. in the intersection of W. Main and West St. in front of the Republican party headquarters in Hillsboro. According to the Hillsboro Police Department, Ashley Kiley of Seaman was driving a 2017 Dodge SUV and was struck in the front passenger side of the vehicle by a 2018 Ford pick-up truck driven by Caleb Bohrer of Hillsboro. Officers reported that Bohrer was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage, but no injuries were reported by the drivers.

Failure to stop at a traffic light resulted in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon around 3 p.m. in the intersection of W. Main and West St. in front of the Republican party headquarters in Hillsboro. According to the Hillsboro Police Department, Ashley Kiley of Seaman was driving a 2017 Dodge SUV and was struck in the front passenger side of the vehicle by a 2018 Ford pick-up truck driven by Caleb Bohrer of Hillsboro. Officers reported that Bohrer was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage, but no injuries were reported by the drivers.
https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/04/web1_17-April-Crash.jpgFailure to stop at a traffic light resulted in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon around 3 p.m. in the intersection of W. Main and West St. in front of the Republican party headquarters in Hillsboro. According to the Hillsboro Police Department, Ashley Kiley of Seaman was driving a 2017 Dodge SUV and was struck in the front passenger side of the vehicle by a 2018 Ford pick-up truck driven by Caleb Bohrer of Hillsboro. Officers reported that Bohrer was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage, but no injuries were reported by the drivers. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette