No injuries in two-vehicle crash Friday

Failure to stop at a traffic light resulted in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon around 3 p.m. in the intersection of W. Main and West St. in front of the Republican party headquarters in Hillsboro. According to the Hillsboro Police Department, Ashley Kiley of Seaman was driving a 2017 Dodge SUV and was struck in the front passenger side of the vehicle by a 2018 Ford pick-up truck driven by Caleb Bohrer of Hillsboro. Officers reported that Bohrer was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. Both vehicles sustained moderate damage, but no injuries were reported by the drivers.

