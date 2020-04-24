Supporting local business

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is offering local businesses a chance to support themselves through a new social media campaign it’s calling “Faces Behind the Places of Highland County.”

“The series will run from April 27 through May 31 and extra dates can be added as needed,” said Destiny Bryson, executive director of the chamber. “Local business owners are encouraged to share the story behind their business with the community as we move toward reopening in Highland County. Whether it be a photo, video, message or Facebook Live post, this is an opportunity to remind everyone who you are, what you do, and get creative. Don’t forget to include your #HighlandProud sign in your post.”

To sign up for a time slot, Bryson said those interested should visit the link to the schedule on the chamber’s Facebook page or reach out to her at 614-440-1885 or president@thehighlandchamber.com.

For those who are not business owners, but still want to support the cause, T-shirts have been made that read #HighlandProud. They are available for purchase through the Mother Cluckers Farmhouse website for $20. There is also the option for the #HighlandProud shirt with “stronger together” or a personalized business name to be printed underneath the main message for $25. Five dollars of every shirt purchased will go to the Highland County Small Business Fund to be used for advertising and marketing of Highland County Small Business events throughout the year, Bryson said.

The goal, she said, is for the business owners to create their own video, or go live, on their own Facebook page. She said those posts will then be shared on the chamber’s Facebook page during the selected time.

Bryson said she will create a guide showing the times each video will be posted. She also said businesses to do not have to be a chamber member to participate. That’s important, she said, because there a lot of small businesses around the county that a lot of people don’t know about.

“During this time many things are uncertain, but one thing is not — we are stronger together,” Bryson said. “We remind you to shop small, buy local, and support your community.”

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Highland County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Destiny Bryson’s children are pictured wearing new #HighlandProud T-shirts. From left, are Mallory, Bennett and Reece Bryson. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/04/web1_Proud-T-Shirt-Picture.jpg Highland County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Destiny Bryson’s children are pictured wearing new #HighlandProud T-shirts. From left, are Mallory, Bennett and Reece Bryson. Submitted photo

Chamber offering new social media campaign