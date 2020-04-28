Covid sisters take Facebook act on road

Direct from Maysville, Ky., the Covid Sisters have gone from Facebook to the streets of Hillsboro to promote local businesses in anticipation of reopening on Tuesday, May 12. One of the stops on their tour was the Merle Norman cosmetic studio in uptown Hillsboro as Idella, Corona and Covella checked up on owner/manager Rachelle Trefz. Shown from left are Idella (Jo McFarland of Main Street Apparel & Tux), Corona (Sharon Hughes of The Times-Gazette), Rachelle Trefz and Covella (Sarah Roe of The Mortgage Pro).

Direct from Maysville, Ky., the Covid Sisters have gone from Facebook to the streets of Hillsboro to promote local businesses in anticipation of reopening on Tuesday, May 12. One of the stops on their tour was the Merle Norman cosmetic studio in uptown Hillsboro as Idella, Corona and Covella checked up on owner/manager Rachelle Trefz. Shown from left are Idella (Jo McFarland of Main Street Apparel & Tux), Corona (Sharon Hughes of The Times-Gazette), Rachelle Trefz and Covella (Sarah Roe of The Mortgage Pro).