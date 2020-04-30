Judge releases court rules

Editor’s note — Following is a list of supplemental orders regarding safety measures and proceedings Judge Rocky Coss has established for the Highland County Common Pleas Court, General and Domestic Relations Divisions, when it resumes activity following a temporary partial closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic:

1. Effective May 5, 2020, any person that is appearing in the General and Domestic Relations divisions as a party, attorney, witness, law enforcement or juror, and any person who comes to the court’s offices or the clerk of courts’ office, shall be required to wear a protective mask covering their nose and mouth unless there is a medical or religious reason that prevents the person from covering their face. The masks do not need to be N95 medical masks. Clothe masks that have been purchased or are homemade will be sufficient.

2. Grand jury and jury trials will resume in June. The court is taking measures to ensure social distancing and protection of jurors which will include installation of shields on the benches in the courtroom, spacing jurors 6 feet apart during the jury selection and the trial which will include seating some jurors on benches in the courtroom. There will be clean or new protective masks available for use by jurors who do not have them. Sanitizing stations will be available. Jurors will use the courtroom or the large meeting room in the Highland County Administration Building for extended breaks and deliberations. Any person present in the courtroom or court offices shall be subject to temperature checks if they are showing possible symptoms of COVID-19, and may be required to leave the premises if they have a high temperature or other symptoms.

3. Spectators will continue to be limited pursuant to prior orders of the court.

4. Court staff will wear protective masks at any time they are in contact with other persons in the courtroom or court offices.

