Free food Friday at the Highland County YMCA

Although the facility’s doors are temporarily closed, Highland County YMCA Executive Director Kellie Kiser says she still wants to do whatever she can for the community. So the YMCA in Hillsboro has teamed up with the Freestore Foodbank in Cincinnati to offer free food to area residents Friday.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Kiser said area residents will be drive to the Highland County YMCA, located at 201 Diamond Drive in Hillsboro’s Liberty Park, and pick-up a “family meal box” that should provide eight to 10 meals for a family.

“We are closed until the governor allows things to open back up, but we’re still trying to do whatever we can to help our community. We’ve been calling our members and senior citizens to see if there’s anything they need,” Kiser said. “We just want to be helpful. We’re concerned for everyone in the community, and there may be some people out there that never needed help before that may need it now, because these are pretty crazy times.”

When people drive up to the YMCA location Friday, Kiser said there will be volunteers directing them where to go. She said that so there will be more room for traffic, the food will likely be passed out in one of the park’s parking lots. She said those in each vehicle will be asked how many families they are providing for.

“If it goes like it has in the past, if they say they are providing for one family, they will get one box, and if they say they are providing for two families, they will get two boxes,” Kiser said.

She said there are no income or other guidelines, although those receiving food will be asked a few questions.

The boxes will be filled with mostly shelf stable items, Kiser said.

Kiser, Highland County YMCA board members, staff from other YMCAs in the area, and local volunteers will be distributing the food, according to Kiser.

“We’re just looking very forward to having our members back in the Y. We miss them and we’re just trying to do whatever we can to help,” Kiser said. “We hope that if there are people that need help, they will come on out.”

The Freestore Foodbank and its partners have been distributing boxes to communities in need over the past few weeks. With the help of volunteers and the Ohio National Guard, they have distributed more than 35,700 emergency food boxes to help feed children, families and seniors across Southern Ohio, Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana, according to a Freestore Foodbank news release.

The distributions have been made through Freestore Foodbank distribution events, at local pantry distributions, and deliveries by churches and organizations.

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

This is a copy of the flyer the Highland County YMCA sent out promoting a food giveaway it is hosting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/05/web1_HCY-Food-Drive.jpg This is a copy of the flyer the Highland County YMCA sent out promoting a food giveaway it is hosting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. Submitted photo

Boxes will be passed out from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Hillsboro