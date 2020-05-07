Greenfield Police Department reports

The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

STATISTICS

During the week of April 20-26, the police department received 68 calls for services, completed four offense/incident reports, received one call for an accident, completed 67 security checks and made 12 arrests.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

April 20

Derek Myers, 39, Greenfield, was arrested for failure to appear and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ethan Lightle, 30, Bainbridge, was arrested for failure to appear.

Christopher Whaley, 36, Greenfield, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication and using weapons while intoxicated.

April 24

Dalton Kerns, 24, Hillsboro, was issued a citation for failing to stop at a stop sign.

Richard Wilson, 69, Washington C.H., was arrested for passing bad checks.

April 25

Chelsey Hester, 22, Greeenfield, was issued a citation for no operator’s license and improper backing.

Cameron Coleman, 30, Greenfield, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

Lowell Riffle, 45, Greenfield, was issued a citation for a vicious dog.

April 26

Richard Washburn, 25, Greenfield, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

STATISTICS

During the week of April 27 to May 3, police department received 88 calls for service, completed six offense/incident reports, received two calls for an accident, completed 39 security checks and made 17 arrests.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

April 27

Shawn Ufert, 42, Greenfield, was issued a citation for a dog at large.

Jessica Willett, 41, Greenfield, was arrested for criminal trespassing and driving under suspension.

Christina Jenkins, 53, Greenfield, was arrested for criminal trespassing.

Mandy Knisley, 43, Greenfield, was arrested for criminal trespassing.

April 28

McKinley Cantrell, 31, Chillicothe, was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

Michael Ward, 30, Washington C.H., was arrested for disorderly conduct by intoxication.

May 2

Brandon Ralph, 37, Cincinnati, was arrested for OVI and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aaron Tumbleson, 24, Greenfield, was issued a citation for driving under suspension.

Miko Turner, 31, Greenfield, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

Dominic Ralph, 20, Greenfield, was issued a citation for illegal backing.

Jacob Stone, 21, Greenfield, was issued a citation for failing to obey a traffic control device.

May 3

Joshua Combs, 30, Greenfield, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Benjamin Breeden, Greenfield, was arrested for inducing panic.

Roderick Croy, Greenfield, was arrested for violation of a protection order and aggravated menacing.