Hello! In the Kitchen with Sharon this week is Lesley Lightner. Lesley shared a great recipe she made. It looks so good, I am going to make this myself.

Thank you Lesley for sharing this great recipe with us.

Next week I am going to share a new recipe I have not ever made. I hope it turns out — stay tuned, or not — LOL.

Please share your favorite recipes with us. I am looking forward to hearing from you. By the way Lesley, I spelled your name correctly.

Ingredients:

4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts

1 cup chicken broth

1 can of cream of chicken soup

1 box of stuffing mix

1/2 cup of water

How to:

Place your chicken into the slow cooker. Then pour your broth on top of it. Next, place your soup, stuffing and water into a bowl, mix it together and spoon it on top of your chicken.

Cook the ingredients on the low setting for seven hours. When you come back to your pot you’ll have a tasty, moist chicken breast and the best stuffing you’ve ever had.

Call me at 937-393-3456 or email me at shughes@timesgazette.com.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.