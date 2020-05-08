Hello! In the Kitchen with Sharon this week is Lesley Lightner. Lesley shared a great recipe she made. It looks so good, I am going to make this myself.
Thank you Lesley for sharing this great recipe with us.
Next week I am going to share a new recipe I have not ever made. I hope it turns out — stay tuned, or not — LOL.
Please share your favorite recipes with us. I am looking forward to hearing from you. By the way Lesley, I spelled your name correctly.
Ingredients:
4 skinless, boneless chicken breasts
1 cup chicken broth
1 can of cream of chicken soup
1 box of stuffing mix
1/2 cup of water
How to:
Place your chicken into the slow cooker. Then pour your broth on top of it. Next, place your soup, stuffing and water into a bowl, mix it together and spoon it on top of your chicken.
Cook the ingredients on the low setting for seven hours. When you come back to your pot you’ll have a tasty, moist chicken breast and the best stuffing you’ve ever had.
Call me at 937-393-3456 or email me at shughes@timesgazette.com.
Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.