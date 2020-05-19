Priest, Simmons Land Grant recipients

Saylor Priest of Leesburg and Bryson Simmons of Hillsboro are the Highland County recipients of the Land Grant Opportunity Scholarship from Ohio State University. They are both current students at Fairfield Local High School and valedictorians of their class.

The scholarship covers the full cost of attendance of $28,664 per year for four years. It includes tuition, room and board, books and miscellaneous costs. Priest and Simmons will need to maintain a 3.0 grade point average to continue to receive the scholarship.

One hundred and seventy-six Ohio students are awarded Land Grant Scholarships each year, with an attempt made to award two students from each county in the state.

Priest is the president of the Fairfield Student Council, captain of the varsity volleyball team, member of the National Honor Society, a four-year member of the Academy of Scholars, and a four-year first chair clarinet leader. She plans to attend Ohio State University as a biology major and biological sciences scholar, with special interest in pre-med.

Simmons is the president of the Fairfield National Honor Society, the Highland county varsity basketball leading scorer, who was also placed on All-Ohio, All-Southern Hills Athletic Conference, and all-district teams. He was on the varsity golf team, and a four-year academy of scholars member. He plans to attend Ohio State University and pursue a degree in law.

Submitted by Saylor Priest.

Saylor Priest is an Ohio State Land Grant Opportunity Scholarship recipient. Bryson Simmons is an Ohio State Land Grant Opportunity Scholarship recipient. Submitted photos