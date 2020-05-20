U.S. Census deadlines extended

As the U.S. Census Bureau begins to reopen census operations throughout the country, census officials request that households respond to the 2020 census by the newly extended deadline.

When Ohio’s census operations will resume still has yet to be determined, but those who haven’t received invitations to respond to the census, such as those with P.O. boxes, don’t need the invitation to respond.

Households can respond to the 2020 census online, by phone or by mail until Oct. 31, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Those who would like to respond to the 2020 census online should visit 2020census.gov and enter their household’s address.

To respond via phone, English speakers should call 844-330-2020. English and Spanish-speaking operators are available daily from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Support for other languages is also available at 2020census.gov/en/ways-to-respond/responding-by-phone.html.

Across Ohio, 3.5 million households — or 64.8 percent — have responded to the 2020 census, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

In Medina County, which has the highest response rate in the state, 69.6 percent of households have already responded.

Of Ohio’s 88 counties, Highland County was ranked 68th as of May 17 with a response rate of 59.1 percent.

Hillsboro and Greenfield’s response rates are “neck and neck,” Philadelphia Regional Census Center Partnership Specialist Samuel Knight wrote in an email.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, in Highland County as of May 17, 60.1 percent of Greenfield households have responded to the 2020 census; and 59.9 percent of households in Hillsboro have responded. Leesburg’s response rate is 46.1 percent; Sinking Spring’s is 44.4 percent; Mowrystown’s is 25.3 percent; and Lynchburg has a response rate of 12.9 percent.

Data gathered during the 2020 census, Knight said, will affect how the government decides to allocate more than $675 billion in federal funds each year for the next decade. According to Knight, if any community members are missed during the census count, the data won’t accurately represent the area, which could cause Ohio and Highland County governments and organizations to be denied funding.

In early April, Philadelphia Regional Census Bureau Director Fernando Armstrong told The Times-Gazette he felt confident that the 248 census offices across the country will be able to produce accurate census data by the Dec. 31 deadline despite postponing field operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Hillsboro, Greenfield response rates ‘neck and neck’