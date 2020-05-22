Highland Co. libraries reopening

We are excited to announce that all locations of the Highland County District Library will reopen with their regular hours for public use starting Tuesday, May 26.

We strongly encourage patrons to follow public health guidelines including: social distancing, wearing face coverings, and not entering the library if you do not feel well. In addition, each branch will limit the number of patrons allowed inside at one time. If you have young children with you, please consider using curbside service as an alternative to entering the library.

Please check the due dates for your items and return them according to that date. Fees for late items will begin to accrue on June 1. Contact your local branch if you have any questions.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. We can’t wait to see you all back at the library.

Submitted by Sarah Davidson, circulation manager, Highland County District Library.