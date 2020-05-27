‘Dry’ run for new Hillsboro fountain

The newest jewel in the crown of uptown Hillsboro came to life for the first time Wednesday afternoon as workers opened the valves of the new water fountain on the Highland County Courthouse square. The new fountain is a gift to the people of Hillsboro and Highland County from Anne and the late Bob Bagshaw, and the Bagshaw family.

