YMCA in Hillsboro opening June 8

The Highland County YMCA will reopen Monday, June 8, according to a news release from the YMCA of Greater Cincinnati.

“Be assured, the health and safety of our members and the community is our top concern and we are complying with local, state and national guidelines as we prepare to reopen. In compliance with COVID-19 regulations, members can expect enhanced safety measures, including continuous cleaning, temperature checks when you arrive, limited offerings, social distancing and new capacity limits,” the news release said.

The following YMCA fitness centers will open on Monday, June 1:

· Blue Ash

· Campbell

· Central

· Clippard

· R.C. Durr

· M.E. Lyons

· Powel Crosley, Jr.

Temporary hours of operation:

Monday through Friday — 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Saturday — 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Sunday — Noon until 4 p.m.

Group exercise and lap swimming will return to the Ohio Y branches listed above on June 8; Kentucky branches will offer lap swimming and group exercise in July.

The following YMCA fitness centers will open on Monday, June 8:

· Clermont

· Gamble-Nippert

· Highland

Temporary hours of operation:

Monday through Friday — 6 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Saturday — 7 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Sunday — Noon until 4 p.m.

Group exercise will begin at Clermont, Gamble and Highland on Monday, June 15. Gamble and Highland will also add lap-swimming on June 15; Clermont will offer lap-swimming in July.

The following YMCA fitness centers will open on Monday, June 15:

· Carl H. Lindner

· Richard E. Lindner

Temporary hours of operation:

Monday through Friday – 6:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

YMCA members are encouraged to wear a mask and should bring a filled water bottle, towel and workout mat with them. Members will soon receive information on how to reserve space in group exercise and other classes/programs, according to the news release.

Although overnight YMCA Camp Ernst will not be open this summer, day camp will begin operations in Ohio on June 1 and in Kentucky on June 15, 2020. The Y will follow all Centers for Disease Control, local, state and government guidance when operating our summer programs.

“The YMCA, like many other organizations, has been impacted financially by the COVID-19 pandemic. Because we are projecting a $2.5 million loss this year, we are carefully reviewing each and every program we bring back to ensure it is fully sustainable,” the news release said.

For more information about how YMCA health and wellness centers, summer day camp or child care can help you and your child achieve goals, make friends and find a true sense of belonging, visit the website MyY.org or call 513-362-9622.

Submitted by Kellie Kiser, executive director, Highland County YMCA.

