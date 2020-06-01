This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Denny, a playful hound mix. Denny is about a year old and weighs 16 pounds. Denny was stuck in a hole rapidly filling with water, but was rescued by the dog warden, who was alerted to the crisis and assisted in the rescue by the frantic digging efforts of Denny’s companion, a female hound now named Hope. To meet Denny or any of the dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Denny, a playful hound mix. Denny is about a year old and weighs 16 pounds. Denny was stuck in a hole rapidly filling with water, but was rescued by the dog warden, who was alerted to the crisis and assisted in the rescue by the frantic digging efforts of Denny’s companion, a female hound now named Hope. To meet Denny or any of the dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/06/web1_Denny2.jpg This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Denny, a playful hound mix. Denny is about a year old and weighs 16 pounds. Denny was stuck in a hole rapidly filling with water, but was rescued by the dog warden, who was alerted to the crisis and assisted in the rescue by the frantic digging efforts of Denny’s companion, a female hound now named Hope. To meet Denny or any of the dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro. Submitted photo