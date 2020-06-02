Greenfield woman sentenced for October fatal crash

WILMINGTON — A Greenfield resident was sentenced for a fatal crash in October.

Chelsy Mick, 25, had been charged with vehicular homicide in Clinton County Municipal Court.

Mick received a 90-day suspended jail sentence; her operator’s license was suspended from May 26, 2020 to May 26, 2022; she was fined $750; and she was assessed $135 court costs. Mick must take part in supervised probation, not to exceed two years, ordered Clinton County Municipal Court Judge Mike Daugherty on May 25.

The fatal two-vehicle accident was on SR 72 between Carter and Sabina roads in Sabina.

A 2010 Dodge Journey, operated by Mick, was traveling south on SR 72 at the same time that a 2000 Mercury Cougar, operated by Jeffrey Tisdale, 41, of Hillsboro, was traveling north on SR 72, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A preliminary investigation at the time of the accident indicated the Dodge Journey traveled left of center and struck the Mercury Cougar, the OSHP stated.

Tisdale was pronounced dead at the scene. Mick was transported to Jamestown Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither vehicle was carrying passengers. Both drivers that were involved were wearing their safety belts and drugs or alcohol were not a factor in the crash.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/06/web1_gavel-pic.jpg

Greenfield woman was charged with vehicular homicide

By John Hamilton jhamilton@wnewsj.com

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574

Reach John Hamilton at 937-382-2574