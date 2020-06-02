Driver flown from accident

A driver was flown from the scene by helicopter following a crash near New Market on Monday night, a representative of the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post told The Times-Gazette.

Troopers responded to a one-car accident on U.S. Route 62 north of Sorg Road at 9:13 p.m., in which the driver of a 2011 Hyundai struck a utility pole.

When an ambulance arrived on the scene, EMTs requested a helicopter unit, and the driver was transported to receive medical care.

According to the state patrol representative, the driver’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Troopers are investigating the incident.

No charges had been filed by late Tuesday afternoon.

No further information was available at press time.

