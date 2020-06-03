Hospital resuming surgeries, procedures

Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro is resuming all surgeries and procedures that have been delayed to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital said in a Wednesday news release.

“Upon the orders issued by the Ohio Department of Health Director, Dr. Amy Acton, established on Monday, June 2, 2020, all hospital surgeries and procedures may resume that had previously been delayed by the COVID-19 emergency, contingent upon meeting additional guidelines set forth by the governor,” the hospital said in the news release. “This would include resuming those surgeries that would require an overnight stay in the hospital for medical monitoring or continued care.”

“Through Highland District Hospital’s efforts to remain prepared to receive COVID-19 positive and symptomatic patients, all requirements and guidelines set forth by ODH have been met. This includes securing adequate inventories of personal protective equipment for both staff and patients, the implementation of social distancing regulations throughout the hospital, and a defined and outlined plan to care for those COVID-19 positive and symptomatic patients who might present for care, minimizing any risk to the general inpatient and outpatient population,” the news release continued.

Additionally, all required infection control and environmental measures have been enhanced to keep areas as clean and sanitized as possible, according to the news release.

“Our commitment is to do all that we can to keep you safe,” HDH President and CEO Randal Lennartz said, according to the news release. “We encourage all patients and our community to seek the medical care they have been deferring, confident that our efforts to maintain a safe and healthy environment for that care will remain, and is our top priority as we continue resuming services.”

HDH says commitment is to keep community safe