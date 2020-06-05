4 fire districts repond to call

A few residents were temporarily moved, but no one was evacuated and there were no injuries after four fire departments responded to a call Thursday evening at Heartland of Hillsboro, according to the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District.

Paint Creek Lt. Michael Sowards said the district received a call at 8:25 p.m. from the facility at 1141 Northview Drive. He said that upon arrival firefighters could smell something like burning wires and that there was a slight haze of smoke in a hallway, but there was no fire.

He said residents in the 400 hall of the facility, where the smell and smoke were found, were moved to other areas, but that no one needed to be evacuated from the facility. He said there was also nothing from the district’s thermal imaging devices that showed any hot spots.

The likely source of the odor, Sowards said, was from an HVAC unit in the dining room area that was out of service because it needed repairs, but had somehow been turned on.

He said none of the residents were ever in danger.

There were no injuries.

Paint Creek received mutual aid at the scene from the Lynchburg Area Joint Fire and Ambulance District, Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance District in Leesburg and Clinton-Highland Joint Fire District in New Vienna.

Firefighters work from a ladder to check things out Thursday evening at Heartland of Hillsboro.

