This week’s Highland County Dog Pound Pet of the Week is Baby, a gentle, 2-year-old shepherd. Baby was surrendered by her owner after they could no longer care for her. She knows how to sit on command and seems to be house-trained. Baby enjoys hugs and is looking forward to a new home and new friends. She weighs about 45 pounds. To meet Baby or any of the dogs at the Highland County Dog Pound, call the dog warden at 937-393-8191 to make an appointment. The Highland County Dog Pound is located at 9357 SR 124 east of Hillsboro.

