Thunderstorms knock out power, bring down trees early Wednesday evening

A line of thunderstorms rumbled across southwest Ohio and into Hillsboro early Wednesday evening, downing trees and knocking out power to parts of Hillsboro. This tree came down on power lines and splintered a cross beam on a nearby utility pole in front of a residence on N. High St. across from The Shabby Moose.

AEP said power was out in parts of Hillsboro throughout the evening on Wednesday when a line of severe thunderstorms and high winds rolled through the city. A large uprooted pine tree in the front yard of a residence on E. Beech St. almost brought down a utility pole. Motorists had to use extreme caution as power lines were laying in the roadway on some neighborhood streets