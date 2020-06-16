Grand jury indicts 17 more

A Highland County grand jury met Tuesday for the second time in the month of June, returning indictments against 17 individuals totaling 22 separate charges.

Most of the offenses were drug related, with breaking and entering and burglary coming in second on the list provided by the Highland County Clerk of Courts Office.

After being shut down for a time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two weeks ago a grand jury indicted 30 individuals. A grand jury normally convenes once a month in Highland County.

Indicted Tuesday were:

Jesse L. Mullins, 38, Hillsboro, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Kimberly R. Hickok, 35, South Salem, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

Dalton Garland, 28, Wilmington, for aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony.

Paul H. Drews, 33, Lynchburg, for aggravated possession drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Ernest Jones, 56, Hillsboro, for aggravated trafficking in and possession of methamphetamine, both third-degree felonies; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Michael G. Hall, 40, Latham, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

Donald G. Hostetter, 41, Hillsboro, for failure to register a change of address as a registered sex offender, a fourth-degree felony.

Andrew J.D. Mitchell, 20, Bainbridge, for escape, a third-degree felony.

Steven Wright, 37, Hillsboro, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.

Robert Elliott, 47, Frankfort, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.

Felicia Elliott, 29, Hillsboro, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.

Brett R. Stinson, 19, Mt. Orab, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Devon A. Knisley, 32, Hillsboro, for burglary, a second-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Noah J.N. Boggs, 19, Hillsboro, for burglary, a second-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Roderick Croy Jr., 33, Greenfield, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

Lisa Lykins, 28, Aberdeen, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Nicholas Brown, 33, Hillsboro, for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.

A Highland County grand jury will next convene on Tuesday, July 7.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Hickok https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/06/web1_Hickok.jpg Hickok Mullins https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/06/web1_Mullins.jpg Mullins

Drugs, breaking and entering, burglary top charges list