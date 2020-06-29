Telethon total climbs to $93,560

Highland County Common Pleas Court Judge Rocky Coss, organizer of the annual radio telethon for the benefit of the Highland County Society for Children and Adults, said he is pleased to report that last Wednesday’s event received an additional $1,900 in new donations in the mail Friday and Saturday.

“That brings our current total to $93,560,” Coss said in a news release. “I am still looking for some additional donations from a couple of Rotary members and expect we will receive a few more in the next couple of days. I am optimistic that we will exceed the $94,000 mark, which is great given the economic conditions we are currently in as well as all of the challenges that we faced in putting the event on virtually and three months late.

“Thanks again to everyone who helped with this campaign.”