6 sentenced, one delayed

Of the seven individuals who were scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in Highland County Common Pleas Court, three received community control, two were admitted into the New Way to Recovery Drug Court docket, one was ordered to undergo a drug treatment program, and another had his sentencing postponed.

According to court documents, sentenced Wednesday were:

Amy M. Evers, 35, Hillsboro, for the fifth-degree felony charge of aggravated possession of methamphetamine. She was ordered to serve three years of community control under the supervision of the probation department.

Scott A. Clay, 51, Greenfield, for the third-degree felony of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. He was ordered to serve three years of community control under the supervision of the probation department and had his driver’s license suspended for a three-year period commencing on July 1, 2020. The court also ordered him to be assessed for mental health issues and to comply with any treatment recommendations that might be made.

Gregory Wallace, 24, Hillsboro, for the fifth-degree felony of aggravated possession of methamphetamine and the third-degree felony of having a weapon while under disability. He was accepted into the New Way to Recovery Drug Court docket and the weapon was forfeited to the possession of the Hillsboro Police Department.

Chadwick Price, 41, Hillsboro, for the fifth-degree felony of aggravated possession of methamphetamine. He was ordered to serve three years of community control under the supervision of the probation department.

Chad M. Bates, 33, Greenfield, pled guilty to a fifth-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence on June 5 and was ordered to be released upon an own recognizance bond on June 9 on the condition that he be immediately transported to The Massie House. The court ordered that he would remain at the treatment facility until ordered otherwise.

Patrick N. Jones, 26, Greenfield, had his sentencing rescheduled for July 15. He pled guilty on May 13 to charges of attempting to smuggle drugs into the Greenfield jail on Aug. 5, 2019, and for aggravated possession of methamphetamine.

Sentenced Thursday was Damon B. Gibson, 43, Greenfield, for the fourth-degree felony of grand theft of a motor vehicle and the first-degree misdemeanor of theft. He was ordered to serve three years of community control under the control and supervision of the probation department and to complete the STAR program. He was also accepted into the New Way to Recovery Drug Court docket.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Community control, treatment and drug court ordered