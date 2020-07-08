A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Corky, a young chow chow mix. Corky is a bit timid, yet he’s a friendly, loving youngster. He loves treats and people and enjoys attention, though only for short periods of time. He seems to like other dogs. Corky is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations. To meet Corky or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page.

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Corky, a young chow chow mix. Corky is a bit timid, yet he’s a friendly, loving youngster. He loves treats and people and enjoys attention, though only for short periods of time. He seems to like other dogs. Corky is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations. To meet Corky or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/07/web1_corky-1-1.jpg This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Corky, a young chow chow mix. Corky is a bit timid, yet he’s a friendly, loving youngster. He loves treats and people and enjoys attention, though only for short periods of time. He seems to like other dogs. Corky is neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations. To meet Corky or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page. Submitted photo