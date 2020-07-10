Car show, cruising in Hillsboro

Bring Back Cruisin’ to Uptown Hillsboro organizers, this time with help from the Hillsboro Eagles Riders DAV, are teaming up for a car, truck and bike Saturday that will culminate with several of them cruising the uptown Hillsboro area following the show.

The car, truck and bike show will be held at Star Cinemas in Hillsboro and will benefit Disabled American Veterans Chapter 123 and the Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 Relief Fund. It will start at 1 p.m. Registration is from 2 to 4:30 p.m. and awards will be presented at 5:30 p.m.

The awards will include a chance to win $250 by anyone who registers for the show. Bring Cruisin’ Back to Hillsboro member Dan Holsinger said he’s not sure if the $250 will go to one person or if it will be split by two or more entrants. There will be other awards for the top 10 cars, top five trucks, top five motorcycles, top five rat rods, plus what Holsinger called three Cruisers’ Choice trophies.

The entry fee is $10 per vehicle.

There will be entertainment, food to purchase, and Holsinger said Star Cinemas’ concessions, video games and restrooms will be available. He also said Star Cinemas will be showing five movies — “Grease,” “Fast and Furious,” Smokey and the Bandit,” “The Secret Life of Pets” and “Blind Side.”

There will be a cornhole tournament at the Peace Lutheran Church next to Star Cinemas on Harry Sauner Road.

Holsinger said the Eagles Riders had trophies from a car show it was planning in May, but it got cancelled. And after Bring Cruisin’ Back to Hillsboro held a June 20 event for a local veteran with ALS that turned out well, a couple people suggested they go together to put on a car, truck and bike show.

“After we did the ALS cruise, the Fourth of July was coming up, that started the wheels turning, so we just combined,” Holsinger said.

During the car show there will also be a ’50s Style Guys & Dolls Pin Up Contest at 4:30 p.m. Holsinger said people are invited to dress up 1950s style, and there will be a couple trophies in both men’s and women’s categories.

“The show should be wraping up around 6 p.m., so from there we’re gonna be cruisin’ uptown,” Holsinger said.

While cruising has become a somewhat regular weekend hapening since Bring Back Cruisin’ to Hillsboro’s first event in May, this will be just the third one it has organized. Because the previous two have been so well attended that they backed up traffic in the uptown area, the city of Hillsboro, at Holsinger’s request, announced that from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, no left turns will be permitted from South High Street onto West Main Street.

The goal is to eliminate some of the backed up traffic, not to stop cruising. “Have a great time everyone,” the city’s Facebook page said. Cruisers are asked to follow High Street north to the North High Business Center where there will be a turnaround loop, then they can come back up High Street and enter the regular cruising loop again.

Holsinger said this week’s event had reached 35,000 people on Facebook as of a week ago.

“I’m sure it’s going to be as packed as it’s been before,” he said, “and with this car show there may be more.”

Reach Jeff Gilliland at 937-402-2522.

Vehicles like these, parked on South High Street during the inaugural Bring Cruisin’ Back to Uptown Hillsboro event on May 9, will be on display during a related event for veterans Saturday, July 11 at Star Cinemas in Hillsboro. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/07/web1_Cruise-pic.jpg Vehicles like these, parked on South High Street during the inaugural Bring Cruisin’ Back to Uptown Hillsboro event on May 9, will be on display during a related event for veterans Saturday, July 11 at Star Cinemas in Hillsboro. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Saturday event will benefit local veterans