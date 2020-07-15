A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Max, a playful, young mastiff mix. Max came to A 2nd Chance after the patriarch of his family passed away. His family hated to give him up, especially since he slept with the family’s young daughter every night, but they were forced to sell their home and find another place to live. Though Max does well with women, he does not like men. Otherwise, he loves attention and food. A 2nd Chance volunteers hope someone will love this beautiful giant and will give him a loving home. Max weighs 140 pounds and is house-trained, neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations. To meet Max or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page.

