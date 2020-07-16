Five offenders sentenced in common pleas court

Judge Rocky Coss rendered sentencing on five offenders Wednesday and Thursday in Highland County Common Pleas Court.

According to court documents, Timothy D. Mullins, 45, Greenfield, was sentenced Wednesday to a total of 21 months in prison, in addition to 701 days that remained from a previous conviction where he was given three years community control.

His sentencing stemmed from two separate cases that were before the court.

In the first case, he entered a guilty plea to one count of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony, and was given a seven-month sentence with 47 days credit for time already served.

He was also ordered to pay restitution of $2,966 to the Flagway convenience store on Jefferson Street in Greenfield, through the Victim Restitution Escrow Account of the Highland County Victim Witness Office.

The sentence was ordered to run consecutively with the second case before the court, a two-count conviction of grand theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property, both fourth-degree felonies.

His guilty plea to both charges in that case netted him an additional seven months on each charge.

Mullins was ordered to pay restitution of $7,461 to Christian Aid Ministries, and $2,852 to Davis-Ellis through the Victim Restitution Escrow Account of the Highland County Victim Witness Office.

Also Wednesday, Patrick N. Jones, 33, Greenfield, was sentenced to a total of four-and-a-half years in prison on four separate convictions that were all drug related.

He received 18 months with two days credit for jail time already served on a third-degree felony charge of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto the grounds of a specified government facility.

Court documents showed that on Aug. 5, 2019, after being arrested and taken to the Greenfield jail, the patrol officer found a flashlight filled with a baggie containing a white substance, later determined to be methamphetamine, on his person.

A second charge of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony, resulted in an additional nine-month prison sentence.

Two other charges added another 27 months, with Jones sentenced to nine months for aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine, a fourth-degree felony, and 18 months for aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine in the vicinity of a school, a third-degree felony.

The court ordered the prison sentences to be served consecutively, and that Jones pay restitution of $80 to the Highland County Task Force through the Victim Restitution Escrow Account of the Highland County Victim Witness Office.

On Thursday, Chad M. Bates, 33, Greenfield, was sentenced to 12 months in prison with 119 days credit for time already served, to be served consecutively with the 1,236 days remaining from his prior five-year community control sentence.

His guilty plea to a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony, came from a related incident that occurred on Aug. 5, 2019.

In the court’s bill of particulars, it was stated that while Patrick N. Jones was being booked into the Greenfield jail, he attempted to dispose of a flashlight that officers had seized from Jones that contained a baggie with a white substance. Bates later admitted to taking the flashlight and flushing it, with the baggie later being located in Bates’ jail cell.

Cora C. Cox, no age listed, Greenfield, was given a sentence of three years community control under the supervision and control of the probation department, and was ordered to successfully complete substance abuse disorder treatment and any recommended mental health treatment program.

Her guilty plea to a third-degree felony charge of illegal conveyance of weapons or prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution stemmed from having a knife in her possession while being processed into the Highland County Jail.

The court’s bill of particulars stated that on Nov. 6, 2018, Cox had been arrested on a capias warrant and upon being booked into the Highland County Justice Center, failed to disclose to officers that she was carrying a knife in her bra area while being held in the intake holding cell.

Jeffrey W. Duncan, 46, Greenfield, was sentenced to three years community control on two counts of aggravated possession of methamphetamine, both fifth-degree felonies, and was ordered to successfully complete residential drug treatment and aftercare.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

Jones https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/07/web1_Patrick-Jones-1.jpg Jones Mullins https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/07/web1_timothy-mullins.jpg Mullins

More than nine years prison time meted out