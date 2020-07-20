Hillsboro schools to start as regularly scheduled

The Hillsboro City Schools will start the 2020-21 school year as originally planned on Aug. 12 with all students and staff required to wear a face mask, face shield or face covering in the classrooms, superintendent Tim Davis said at Monday’s board of education meeting.

Following are some of the highlights of the school district’s plan regarding the COVID-19 pandemic:

* An online alternative will be provided for students in grades 6-12. There will not be an online option for students in grades K-5.

* Staff members will conduct temperature checks during the first period of the school day. If a student is checked with a 100 degree or above temperature the student will need to stay home for a least three days fever free without medication.

* Masks will be required in the classroom. Wearing a facial covering throughout the day and on the school bus is highly recommended, but will be a the discretion of the individual and their family. They will also not be required on the playground.

* The district does not plan to the adjust the school calendar unless absolutely necessary and deemed so by public health authorities.

*The district is not preparing for blended learning sessions or alternating student days in the classroom. It plans to operate with either all students on campus receiving face-to-face instruction or all students at home completing remote learning should the governor impose another stay-at-home order.

* In the school setting, school personnel will do their best to accommodate social distance guidelines by maximizing the distance between students as much as possible. Hand sanitation stations will be available throughout all buildings on campus. To minimize contamination, students will be encouraged to bring their own water bottles from home and avoid using the drinking fountains. Students will be allowed to have clear containers holding water with them through the day in the classrooms.

*All gym, recess and encore classes (band, music, art choir, etc.) will resume as normal with maximum distance provided.

* Students will eat in the building cafeterias with one another, not at their classroom desks. The school lunch and breakfast programs will continue to be offered daily.

* All visitors and volunteers will kept to a minimum. Anyone entering the building will be restricted to the main office area only. If anyone needs to leave the main office area they will be screened for a temperature and have to wear a mask while in the building.

* All buildings, classrooms and offices will receive regular cleaning and disinfecting.

* Students will be responsible for their own Chromebooks during the school day and sharing will not be permitted.

* The school plans to continue its dual route bus schedule as normal. Student will sit side-by-side, and siblings will be encouraged to sit together. Due to COVID-19, students will only be allowed to pick two pick-up/drop off locations.

* The district will provide students with a remote learning option for anyone who is not comfortable with the traditional on-campus instruction in grades 6-12 with appropriate internet access. If you choose this option it will be for an entire semester at a time. There will not be a remote option for students in grades K-5.

* Students, staff and volunteers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 can return to school after a minimum of 10 days have passed since symptom onset, and 72 hours have passed with no fever (without the use of medication), and other symptoms have improved.

