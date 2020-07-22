A 2nd Chance Pet of the Week

This week’s A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions Pet of the Week is Ben, a friendly 3- to 5-year-old coonhound mix who loves toys, treats and attention — not necessarily in that order. Ben spent over a year at A 2nd Chance before he was adopted, but his new owner recently moved and returned Ben. Now, Ben’s ready to find his forever home with a loving family. He weighs about 76 pounds, and he’s neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations. To meet Ben or any of the dogs at A 2nd Chance Pet Adoptions, call 937-764-0406 or email mjespelage@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. All the dogs available for adoption at A 2nd Chance can be found on Petfinder and AdoptAPet as well as the “A 2nd Chance pet adoptions” Facebook page.

